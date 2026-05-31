PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, China's Hubei
By Xinhua Published: May 31, 2026 09:30 AM
A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake Wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the scenery of the Dajiu Lake Wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)