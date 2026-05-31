Shenzhen Int'l Museum of Art in China's Guangdong officially opens to public

A visitor takes photos outside the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 30, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors view the bronze animal head sculptures of Yuanmingyuan at the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

Cultural and creative products are pictured at the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

A man visits the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 30, 2026. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a view of the Shenzhen International Museum of Art in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The museum officially opened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua