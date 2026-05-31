Highlights of French Open tennis tournament

Zhang Shuai (R)/Elise Mertens greet the audience after the women's doubles second round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Nicole Fossa Huergo (Argentina)/Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Zhang Shuai (R)/Elise Mertens celebrate scoring during the women's doubles second round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Nicole Fossa Huergo (Argentina)/Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Zhang Shuai (L)/Elise Mertens compete during the women's doubles second round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Nicole Fossa Huergo (Argentina)/Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Osaka Naomi serves during the women's singles third round match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Iva Jovic of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Osaka Naomi hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Iva Jovic of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Iva Jovic reacts during the women's singles third round match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Iva Jovic of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Osaka Naomi hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Iva Jovic of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Osaka Naomi hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Iva Jovic of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Osaka Naomi hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Iva Jovic of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Zhang Shuai (L)/Elise Mertens compete during the women's doubles second round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Nicole Fossa Huergo (Argentina)/Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Amanda Anisimova hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Diane Parry of France and Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Diane Parry hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Diane Parry of France and Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Amanda Anisimova reacts during the women's singles third round match between Diane Parry of France and Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Diane Parry hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Diane Parry of France and Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Amanda Anisimova hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Diane Parry of France and Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua