2026 Hot Wheels Legends tour held in Oakville, Canada

Children look at a custom car at the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends tour in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The Toronto stop of the yearly global custom car competition was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man looks at a custom car at the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends tour in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The Toronto stop of the yearly global custom car competition was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A custom car is pictured at the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends tour in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The Toronto stop of the yearly global custom car competition was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends tour in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The Toronto stop of the yearly global custom car competition was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man looks at a custom car at the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends tour in Oakville, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The Toronto stop of the yearly global custom car competition was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)