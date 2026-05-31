People take part in Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Lithuania

People take part in the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

People take part in the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

People take part in a saltibarsciai eating contest during the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

People take part in a soup-carrying race during the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Lithuania's traditional cold beet soup is seen during the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

People take part in the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

People take part in a saltibarsciai eating contest during the Vilnius Pink Soup Fest in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 30, 2026. Thousands of residents and tourists joined the annual event here on Saturday celebrating Lithuania's iconic summer dish, "saltibarsciai" (cold beet soup) with parades, concerts, sports activities, and other cultural events. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)