Open house event held at Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Canada

A bald eagle is released to the wild during an open house event at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The event held on Saturday offered the public an opportunity to learn about the rehabilitation, care, and conservation of injured and orphaned birds of prey. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl views raptor specimens during an open house event at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The event held on Saturday offered the public an opportunity to learn about the rehabilitation, care, and conservation of injured and orphaned birds of prey. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors view raptor specimens during an open house event at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The event held on Saturday offered the public an opportunity to learn about the rehabilitation, care, and conservation of injured and orphaned birds of prey. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A rehabilitated owl is displayed during an open house event at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The event held on Saturday offered the public an opportunity to learn about the rehabilitation, care, and conservation of injured and orphaned birds of prey. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A staff member introduces a rehabilitated owl during an open house event at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on May 30, 2026. The event held on Saturday offered the public an opportunity to learn about the rehabilitation, care, and conservation of injured and orphaned birds of prey. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)