About 400 arrested in France after PSG's Champions League victory: media

French police has arrested more than 400 people during the celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, local media reported.



The French capital was swept by celebrations after PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to retain its title in Budapest, Hungary.



French daily Le Monde, citing police sources, reported that more than 20,000 people were celebrating on the Champs-Elysees at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, while police forces were carrying out operations to contain the crowd.



One police officer was injured, a kiosk near the avenue was set on fire, and at least six vehicles were damaged, Le Monde reported, adding that the fire was later extinguished.



The mayor's office of Paris's 15th arrondissement announced on Saturday evening that nearly 100,000 people are expected to gather at the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday for a celebratory PSG parade.

