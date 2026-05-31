Zimbabwean children enjoy Chinese culture during International Children's Day celebrations

Zimbabwean students paint at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, on May 29, 2026. Scores of students from schools across Zimbabwe on Friday experienced Chinese culture at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe during a joint celebration of International Children's Day, which is observed annually on June 1.(Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

Scores of students from schools across Zimbabwe on Friday experienced Chinese culture at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe during a joint celebration of International Children's Day, which is observed annually on June 1.The event featured a vibrant mix of music and dance performances by children from China and Zimbabwe. Participants also took part in a range of fun activities, including calligraphy, mask painting, and paper-cutting.Addressing the event, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata said the celebration reflected the enduring friendship between Zimbabwe and China, covering education, culture, technology and other fields."It is about reaffirming our collective responsibility to protect, educate and empower every child," she said, while applauding the embassy for hosting the event."Our partnership continues to benefit the education sector through infrastructure, scholarships, cultural exchange programs and the support that directly impacts the lives of our learners," she said.Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the embassy stands ready to support young people as they grow into capable builders of Zimbabwe's future and envoys of China-Zimbabwe friendship.He highlighted China's support for Zimbabwe since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980, including training programs, scholarships, academic exchanges, vocational education collaboration and technological cooperation."Our educational and cultural exchanges have flourished. Events like today's celebration have brought our peoples closer and cemented the solid foundation of our enduring friendship," he said.Noting that 2026 has been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Zhou said the initiative presents new opportunities for deeper cooperation in primary, secondary, higher and vocational education between China and Zimbabwe."I encourage more young Zimbabweans to actively engage with China through these diverse programs and initiatives," he said.

Zimbabwean students write Chinese calligraphy at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, on May 29, 2026. Scores of students from schools across Zimbabwe on Friday experienced Chinese culture at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe during a joint celebration of International Children's Day, which is observed annually on June 1. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)