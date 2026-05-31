Dawn scenery of Wuxia Gorge along Yangtze River in China's Chongqing

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River at dawn, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows ships sailing through the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River at dawn, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River at dawn, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River at dawn, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River at dawn, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge along the Yangtze River at dawn, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)