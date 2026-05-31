People take part in Oshakati Totem Expo 2026 in Namibia

People perform during the Oshakati Totem Expo 2026 at Oshakati Independence Stadium in northern Namibia's Oshana Region, May 29, 2026. The expo, featuring cultural performances, clan and totem displays, traditional food, business stalls, beauty pageants and sporting activities, showcases the lineages and heritage of Namibia's indigenous communities while attracting exhibitors and visitors from across the country. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)

Young people take part in the Oshakati Totem Expo 2026 at Oshakati Independence Stadium in northern Namibia's Oshana Region, May 29, 2026. The expo, featuring cultural performances, clan and totem displays, traditional food, business stalls, beauty pageants and sporting activities, showcases the lineages and heritage of Namibia's indigenous communities while attracting exhibitors and visitors from across the country. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)

Young people take part in the Oshakati Totem Expo 2026 at Oshakati Independence Stadium in northern Namibia's Oshana Region, May 29, 2026. The expo, featuring cultural performances, clan and totem displays, traditional food, business stalls, beauty pageants and sporting activities, showcases the lineages and heritage of Namibia's indigenous communities while attracting exhibitors and visitors from across the country. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)