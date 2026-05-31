In pics: national final of 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for university students in Cameroon

The champion of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for university students in Cameroon celebrates after the final in Soa, Cameroon, May 29, 2026. The national final of the competition was held on Friday at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Soa. A total of 13 university students participated in the competition. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant delivers a speech in the final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for university students in Cameroon, in Soa, Cameroon, May 29, 2026. The national final of the competition was held on Friday at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Soa. A total of 13 university students participated in the competition. Photo: Xinhua

Spectators cheer for contestants during the final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for university students in Cameroon, in Soa, Cameroon, May 29, 2026. The national final of the competition was held on Friday at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Soa. A total of 13 university students participated in the competition. Photo: Xinhua