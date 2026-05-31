Chinese language proficiency competition held in Germany

A contestant participates in the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students in Hannover, Germany, on May 30, 2026. The German finals of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students were held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Participants pose for a group photo after the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students in Hannover, Germany, on May 30, 2026. The German finals of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students were held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

A contestant participates in the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students in Hannover, Germany, on May 30, 2026. The German finals of the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for secondary school students and the 6th "Chinese Bridge" Show for primary school students were held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)