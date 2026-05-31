CCTV Military releases footage of live-fire missile launch from amphibious assault ship Anhui

By: Global Times | Published: May 31, 2026 01:18 PM

On May 30, CCTV Military channel released footage of the successful live-fire missile launch conducted from the PLA Navy's amphibious assault ship Anhui. The Anhui, China's third Type 075 amphibious assault ship with hull number 33, conducted a live-fire missile exercise and hit designated target in the Pacific Ocean during a distant sea combat readiness patrol ...