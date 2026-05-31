'I don't understand why anyone would choose to be a little brother of the US,’ Former Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai comments on Japan-Philippines defense cooperation

By: Global Times | Published: May 31, 2026 05:09 PM

On May 31, former Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai responded to a question at the Shangri-La Dialogue about the recent Japan-Philippines defense cooperation. "I don't understand why anyone would choose to be a little brother of the US. As we always say, all countries are equal. If one ...