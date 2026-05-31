A Chinese delegate questions Dutch defense minister about Dutch helicopter’s illegal intrusion into China’s airspace at Shangri-La Dialogue

By: Global Times | Published: May 31, 2026 08:23 PM

“Do you believe this incident constitute a breach of international law and the basic norms of international relations including the UN Charter?” professor Liu Wanxia from the PLA's National Defense University questioned Dutch defense minister at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue about the recent illegal intrusion into China’s airspace by a ...