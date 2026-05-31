Lula highlights historic decline in homicides

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency

By Brasil 247 - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrated on Wednesday the findings of the "2026 Atlas of Violence", which reported the lowest homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants in Brazil's recorded history. The study was released by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) and the Brazilian Public Security Forum.In a social media post cited by Brasil 247, Lula said the figures reflected measures adopted by the federal government in the area of public security. "Lowest homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the historical series. The Atlas of Violence 2026, released this Tuesday by IPEA and the Brazilian Public Security Forum, brought this important indicator referring to 2024," the president wrote.According to Lula, the data are also consistent with the latest indicators from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. "Brazil recorded the lowest level of intentional homicides and robberies resulting in death of the last decade in the first quarter of 2026," he said.The president acknowledged that the absolute number of homicides remains high, but stressed the downward trend in recent years. "The absolute number of homicides is still very high, but the downward curve points to a path that tends to consolidate with the series of policies announced and being implemented by the Government of Brazil throughout this administration," Lula stated.In the publication, Lula listed the federal government's main initiatives aimed at combating organized crime and reducing violence. Among them is the Anti-Gang Law, which increases penalties and accelerates the confiscation of assets belonging to leaders of criminal organizations.The president also mentioned the Brazil Against Organized Crime program, which foresees investments of 11 billion reais in 2026 to weaken the financial, operational and territorial structures of criminal groups.Another measure highlighted by Lula was the Public Security Constitutional Amendment Proposal, currently under discussion in the Senate. According to the president, the proposal expands the federal government's ability to act in public security policies nationwide.Lula also emphasized the National Pact Against Femicide, saying the initiative had already produced "important results in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches" during its first 100 days of implementation.The strengthening of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police was also cited by the president. According to Lula, increased investment in equipment, personnel and intelligence operations allowed authorities to expand operations against organized crime financial networks and increase seizures of drugs and assets.In the area of environmental protection and international cooperation, Lula highlighted the creation of the International Police Cooperation Center for the Amazon, an initiative bringing together nine Pan-Amazon countries and nine Brazilian states to combat drug trafficking, illegal mining and environmental crimes."The fight against violence and organized crime is a priority for our government. Our population deserves to live in peace," Lula concluded.(Reported by Brasil 247 on May 27, 2026)