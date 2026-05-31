Chinese delegate calls out Philippine contradictions on South China Sea at Shangri-La Dialogue; Philippine Defense Chief responds with rambling, evasive answer

By: Global Times | Published: May 31, 2026 09:08 PM

Speaking at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday, a Chinese delegate confronted Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro over what he called a contradiction between Manila's stated support for the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) and its actions in recent years. ...