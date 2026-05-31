MMA stars Shi Ming, Song Yadong reflect Chinese fighters’ growth

Chinese fighter Song Yadong competes with Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil during a UFC event in Macao on May 30, 2026. Photos: VCG

Chinese MMA fighter Shi Ming

Chinese mixed martial arts enjoyed a rare weekend of celebration in Macao as Shi Ming and Song Yadong delivered statement victories on consecutive nights.While the overall record for the 18 Chinese athletes at the UFC Macao event was mixed, with several Chinese fighters suffering difficult defeats, the performances of Shi and Song highlighted an increasingly important development within Chinese MMA.On Friday night, Shi secured the first UFC victory of her career by submitting India's Puja Tomar with an arm-triangle choke in the opening round.The win came less than a year after the physician-turned-fighter earned a UFC contract through Road to UFC, completing one of the most unconventional journeys in the sport.Unlike most UFC athletes, Shi still works as a doctor and must coordinate her hospital schedule whenever an opportunity for a fight arises.Rather than viewing medicine and MMA as separate pursuits, she noted that her medical training has fundamentally influenced the way she prepares for competition."After studying medicine, I realized that many training methods aren't healthy," Shi told reporters. "People might do intense sparring every week, but I don't think the brain really has such a thing as 'impact-resistance training.' So now I strictly control the frequency of sparring to keep my brain in better condition... That also helps me execute tactics more accurately."Shi's philosophy extends beyond protecting her health. Training in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, at an altitude of nearly 2,000 meters, Shi said she has developed a system that allows her to remain physically prepared throughout the year.Asked when she might consider leaving medicine behind to become a full-time fighter, Shi made it clear that career changes were not currently her priority.Even after securing the biggest win of her professional career, Shi's schedule remains unlike that of most UFC athletes. While many fighters spend weeks recovering after a bout, she has to return to her medical duties shortly after the event.If Shi's victory highlighted growing professionalism and scientific preparation, Song's performance the following night demonstrated increasing technical maturity.Headlining UFC Macao against former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Song secured a second-round guillotine choke, earning only the second submission victory of his decade-long UFC career and one of the most significant wins of his professional journey.The result surprised many observers who primarily associate Song with striking, but the 28-year-old insisted his grappling abilities have long been underestimated.For years, Song has been regarded as one of China's more aggressive stand-up fighters. His victory over Figueiredo, however, showcased the evolution of a more complete mixed martial artist capable of finishing elite opponents in multiple ways.The occasion also carried personal significance. Competing in China for the first time in years, Song brought back "Yungong Xunyin," the opening theme song from the 1986 TV adaptation of Journey to the West, as his walkout music."I've always wanted to use this song again when fighting at home," he said. "I've waited a long time for this moment."Beyond the technical aspects of his performance, Song's comments after the fight revealed another area where Chinese MMA may be evolving: mental preparation.The main event took place after several Chinese fighters had suffered disappointing losses, creating additional pressure for one of the country's most recognizable UFC athletes."There was definitely some pressure," Song admitted. "I honestly thought the other Chinese fighters would win, but some unexpected things happened."As the losses accumulated, Song acknowledged that he briefly imagined what the reaction might be if the final Chinese contender of the night also fell short."I even imagined the headlines the next day saying the entire Chinese team had been wiped out," he said. "I told myself that couldn't happen."Rather than allowing those thoughts to overwhelm him, Song said he consciously shifted his attention back to the task at hand. His ability to manage those emotions did not come naturally."For many years I have just borne the pressure myself," Song said. "Later my coach introduced me to a sports psychologist, and it helped a lot."Historically, sports psychology has received less public attention in Chinese combat sports than physical conditioning or technical training. Song said that needs to change."I would recommend many Chinese athletes seek that kind of help," he said. "When your mindset improves, your performance improves too."For both Shi and Song, however, the discussion ultimately extended beyond their training methods and technical skills.As Chinese fighters gain greater visibility on the UFC stage, both athletes have become increasingly aware of the responsibilities that accompany that platform.The phrase "with greater ability comes greater responsibility" has taken on particular meaning for Shi since her participation in UFC events."The UFC isn't like the Olympics or other state-run competitions, but the level of attention it receives is enormous, and the challenge is just as great," she said. She has become increasingly aware of the young athletes who follow her career.Song expressed a similar perspective following the event when discussing compatriot Zhang Mingyang, who suffered a disappointing defeat in the co-main event. Rather than focusing on his own success, Song urged fans to continue supporting younger Chinese fighters."I've lost fights too," Song said. "Nobody wants to lose in front of a home crowd, but these athletes are still young and have many opportunities ahead. I hope people give them more encouragement and continue supporting them."