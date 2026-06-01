2 Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Israeli airstrike on Gaza seaport

Two Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Gaza seaport area, west of Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources.



Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that an Israeli helicopter fired a missile at a gathering of Palestinians at the seaport, an area crowded with displaced people and visitors, causing casualties.



A medical source said ambulances transported the bodies of two victims and 25 injured people, including one in critical condition, to a hospital in Gaza City.



The Gaza seaport has become a shelter for many displaced families, with dozens of makeshift tents erected along the waterfront amid severe shortages of necessities, including water, electricity and adequate food supplies.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike.



In recent days, Israel has intensified airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting residential buildings, tents sheltering displaced families and public gatherings, resulting in casualties, according to Palestinian sources.



Gaza's health authorities said Sunday that since a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect in October 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 930 people in the enclave, bringing the overall Palestinian death toll since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, to 72,939.

