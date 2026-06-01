Lebanese parliament speaker says Hezbollah ready for ceasefire, urges guarantees to halt Israeli attacks

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Sunday that Hezbollah is committed to a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire, calling for efforts to compel Israel to halt its military operations, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.



Berri said the conflict "does not lie in the resistance's position on a ceasefire," but rather in the continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which he said have displaced thousands of Lebanese civilians and continue to demolish villages and homes in various areas.



Any effort to de-escalate the conflict requires genuine guarantees that would oblige Israel to fully stop its attacks, he added.



His remarks came as southern Lebanon is witnessing an unprecedented Israeli military escalation, framed by Israel as necessary to eliminate Hezbollah.

