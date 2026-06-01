Iran to make amendments to text of potential MoU after receiving latest US response -- media

People attend a funeral ceremony for Alireza Tangsiri, chief commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and other armed forces personnel killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Iran will make amendments to the text of a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after receiving the latest U.S. response, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.Reacting to Saturday U.S. media reports that the United States amended elements of the draft agreement and sent it back to Tehran, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying that Iran will also make its own amendments to the draft deal, and "nothing is final yet."The source said Iran will only accept a draft it agrees to, and the amendments made by the United States do not imply Tehran's approval.U.S. media, citing officials, said U.S. President Donald Trump raised concerns over parts of the draft, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, and wanted tougher terms in the MoU, especially on Iran's nuclear material.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

Iran and the United States are reportedly working to finalize an MoU on ending the war that started on Feb. 28 with joint attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran.The two sides reached a temporary ceasefire on April 8. Over the past weeks, they have exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation.