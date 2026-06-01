View of sunset glow in Beijing

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Wang Chutian/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Yao Yongmei/Xinhua)