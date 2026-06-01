Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Int'l Children's Day

Children interact with robots at the Shijiazhuang Library in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 31, 2026. Various events were held across the country on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Children interact with robot dogs at the science and technology museum of a youth palace in Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2026. Various events were held across the country on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

Young players participate in a robot football match at the Yuyao Science and Technology Museum in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2026. Various events were held across the country on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

Children pose for photos in front of a manhole cover with a hand-drawn panda pattern at Licang District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 31, 2026. Various events were held across the country on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

Kindergarten children and their parents participate in a tug-of-war game at a stadium in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 31, 2026. Various events were held across the country on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Children play bumper cars at a scenic area of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, May 31, 2026. Various events were held across the country on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)