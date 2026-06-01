PHOTO / CHINA
Original ethnic dance drama staged to enrich people's cultural life in China's Hainan
By Xinhua Published: Jun 01, 2026 09:13 AM
People watch the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


Actors take part in the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors take part in the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


Actors take part in the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors take part in the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


Actors take part in the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors take part in the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


Actors take part in the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors take part in the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


Actors take part in the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors take part in the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


Actors take part in the performance of Gan Gong Bird at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama Gan Gong Bird has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors take part in the performance of "Gan Gong Bird" at a theatre in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2026. The original ethnic dance drama "Gan Gong Bird" has been staged here for free every Saturday to enrich people's cultural life. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)