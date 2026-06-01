View of full moon in Australia

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen behind a running train on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen behind the Telstra Tower on the Black Mountain in Canberra, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chu Chen)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen behind the Telstra Tower on the Black Mountain in Canberra, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chu Chen)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen behind a running train on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen behind the Telstra Tower on the Black Mountain in Canberra, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chu Chen)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen behind the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)