People participate in pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia

A dish made with pollack is pictured during a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A chef shows a dish made with pollack during a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

People participate in a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)