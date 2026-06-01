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People participate in pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia
By Xinhua Published: Jun 01, 2026 10:12 AM
A dish made with pollack is pictured during a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A dish made with pollack is pictured during a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)


A chef shows a dish made with pollack during a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A chef shows a dish made with pollack during a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)


People participate in a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

People participate in a pollack festival in Vladivostok, Russia, on May 30, 2026. Pollack is a popular seafood ingredient among the locals here. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)