Indonesia-born giant panda cub makes public debut

Rio, the first giant panda cub born in Indonesia, is pictured at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2026. (Taman Safari Indonesia/Handout via Xinhua)

Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) officially introduced Rio, the first giant panda cub born in the country, to the public on Saturday in Bogor, south of Jakarta.According to a TSI statement, the debut follows a comprehensive evaluation by TSI's Life Science and Veterinary teams, in collaboration with experts from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. The teams confirmed that Rio has reached all necessary physical and behavioral milestones.Born on Nov. 27, 2025, weighing just 200 grams, Rio has developed into a healthy 11 kg male at 184 days old. "He is now able to walk independently, interact actively with his mother, Hu Chun, and has begun consuming bamboo shoots as part of a carefully managed nutritional transition under continuous professional supervision," the statement said.To ensure his well-being, the TSI is managing Rio's public appearances through gradual, controlled timeframes in line with international animal welfare standards.As the only giant panda cub born outside China in the last three years, "his birth represents a significant contribution to international conservation collaboration while further strengthening Indonesia's role within the global giant panda conservation network," the statement said."This achievement also marks an important milestone in the development of ex-situ conservation programs in Indonesia," it added.

Rio, the first giant panda cub born in Indonesia, is pictured at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2026. (Taman Safari Indonesia/Handout via Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of Rio, the first giant panda cub born in Indonesia, at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2026. (Taman Safari Indonesia/Handout via Xinhua)