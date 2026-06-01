Daily life at Mukho port in Donghae city, South Korea

Fishermen auction at a seafood market at Mukho port in Donghae city, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of sunrise near the Mukho port in Donghae city, Gangwon-do province, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Fishermen trim nets at Mukho port in Donghae city, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of sunrise near the Mukho port in Donghae city, Gangwon-do province, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of the Mukho port at dawn in Donghae city, Gangwon-do province, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)