Beijing Municipal Administrative Center undergoes remarkable transformation into vibrant modern area

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of a park and a scenic area in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers are pictured at the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2026. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows an interior view of the Beijing Library in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a park in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2026. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of the Beijing Library in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows the Canal Business District under construction in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

Tourist boats sail on the Grand Canal in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2026. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of a public art creation base in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. From 2016 to 2026, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center marks a decade of planning and development. Over the past ten years, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant modern area. Photo: Xinhua