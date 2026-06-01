International Children's Day gala staged in Beijing

Young performers, including teenagers from the Macao Special Administrative Region, present a technology-themed program at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service

The themed gala "Growing Up with the Motherland" celebrating International Children’s Day was held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. The event was jointly organized by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, the China Welfare Institute, and other organizations.

Young teenagers present a program featuring traditional Chinese cultural elements at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service

Young teenagers stage a traditional Chinese opera performance at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service

Youth members from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region perform a breakdancing show at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service