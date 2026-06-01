International Children's Day gala staged in Beijing

Young performers, including teenagers from the Macao Special Administrative Region, present a technology-themed program at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service
Young teenagers present a program featuring traditional Chinese cultural elements at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service
Young teenagers stage a traditional Chinese opera performance at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service
Youth members from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region perform a breakdancing show at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Photo: China News Service