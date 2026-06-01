'Su Super League' match ignites football passion in Zhenjiang

Players from Team Zhenjiang (in red and purple) and Team Changzhou (in white) compete for possession during the Jiangsu City Football League in Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2026. Changzhou defeated Zhenjiang 2-0 on Saturday in the Jiangsu City Football League, known as the Su Super League. Photo: China News Service

Players from Team Zhenjiang (in red and purple) and Team Changzhou (in white) compete for possession during the Jiangsu City Football League in Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2026. Photo: China News Service

Changzhou supporters cheer enthusiastically for their team during the Jiangsu City Football League in Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2026. Photo: China News Service

A young football fan with a soccer-themed face painting watches the game during the Jiangsu City Football League in Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2026. Photo: China News Service

Zhenjiang fans look disappointed after their team suffered another defeat during the Jiangsu City Football League in Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2026. Photo: China News Service