Macron says French navy boarded Russia-linked oil tanker in Atlantic

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French Navy had boarded an oil tanker sailing from Russia in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.



In a message posted on social media platform X on Monday, Macron said the French Navy had boarded the Tagor, a Russia-linked tanker "subject to international sanctions."



According to Macron, the operation was carried out in the Atlantic on the high seas with the support of several partners, including Britain, and "in full compliance with international maritime law."



He said it was "unacceptable for vessels to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and help finance Russia's war against Ukraine, which has continued for more than four years."

