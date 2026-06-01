PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Great Wall in north China's Hebei
By Xinhua Published: Jun 01, 2026 03:20 PM
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)