Iran halts message exchanges with U.S. over Israel's actions in Lebanon, decides to fully block Hormuz Strait -- media

Iran has halted message exchanges with the United States via mediation in protest against Israel's actions in Lebanon, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday.



"There will be no dialogue" until Iran's demands on "immediate cessation" of Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon are secured, it reported.



It added that Iran and its allies have determined "on the agenda to completely block the Strait of Hormuz, and to activate other fronts, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," in retaliation.

