Blue momentum: Fangchenggang aims for a seaward hub for connectivity, innovation and ecology

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 01, 2026 09:51 PM

Fangchenggang, a land-sea gateway to ASEAN in south China’s Guangxi, is building a seaward hub powered by three engines: connectivity, innovation and ecology. From cold-chain rail routes delivering Vietnamese lobsters to Chinese tables within 24 hours, to Guangxi’s first self-owned SAR satellite “Beibu Gulf No.1”; from Southwest China’s first offshore ...