CCG patrols waters east of Taiwan island; expert says there is no overlapping maritime area between Japan, Philippines that can be delimited without taking China's interests into account

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 02, 2026 12:44 AM

The China Coast Guard (CCG) task group led by CCGS Daishan conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters east of China's Taiwan island on Monday, said CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue. This is a necessary operation in response to the announcement by Japan and the Philippines ...