Two injured in Russian attacks on Kiev, explosions heard across city
By Xinhua Published: Jun 02, 2026 08:47 AM
Initial reports showed that two people were injured in Russian attacks on Kiev early Tuesday, local media reported, citing Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters while air defence systems were responding to the attack. According to local media reports, multiple explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital.
The mayor also said that a 24-story building in Kiev caught fire after what is believed to be a missile strike.