Conservation efforts boost macaque numbers in Wushan, Chongqing

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows wild macaques at the Little Three Gorges scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Macaques are national second-class protected animals in China. Around the year 2000, their population in the Little Three Gorges area dropped to fewer than 100, as deforestation and land clearing reduced their natural habitats. Local authorities relocated residents from key wildlife habitats, removed docks located at macaques' regular gathering spots, and launched large-scale reforestation efforts. Today, several thousand wild macaques inhabit the region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gong Qingbing prepares corn for macaques at a feeding site in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, on May 31, 2026. Macaques are national second-class protected animals in China. Around the year 2000, their population in the Little Three Gorges area dropped to fewer than 100, as deforestation and land clearing reduced their natural habitats. Local authorities relocated residents from key wildlife habitats, removed docks located at macaques' regular gathering spots, and launched large-scale reforestation efforts. Today, several thousand wild macaques inhabit the region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows wild macaques having food at a feeding site in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Macaques are national second-class protected animals in China. Around the year 2000, their population in the Little Three Gorges area dropped to fewer than 100, as deforestation and land clearing reduced their natural habitats. Local authorities relocated residents from key wildlife habitats, removed docks located at macaques' regular gathering spots, and launched large-scale reforestation efforts. Today, several thousand wild macaques inhabit the region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows wild macaques at the Little Three Gorges scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Macaques are national second-class protected animals in China. Around the year 2000, their population in the Little Three Gorges area dropped to fewer than 100, as deforestation and land clearing reduced their natural habitats. Local authorities relocated residents from key wildlife habitats, removed docks located at macaques' regular gathering spots, and launched large-scale reforestation efforts. Today, several thousand wild macaques inhabit the region. (Photo: Xinhua)