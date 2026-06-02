Chinese-Austrian girl enjoys everyday life in China's Anhui

Alina (front) is pictured during a class at school in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 26, 2026. When some mayors and city representatives from around the world visited Yixian County for an international event, 8-year-old Alina, who received these foreign guests with her parents, quickly caught people's attention. Fluent in both Chinese and English, she welcomed the guests with a lively performance of Chinese martial arts and Huangmei Opera, earning warm applause. (Photo: Xinhua)

Alina rides a bike accompanied by her father in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 29, 2026. When some mayors and city representatives from around the world visited Yixian County for an international event, 8-year-old Alina, who received these foreign guests with her parents, quickly caught people's attention. Fluent in both Chinese and English, she welcomed the guests with a lively performance of Chinese martial arts and Huangmei Opera, earning warm applause. (Photo: Xinhua)

Alina (L, front) performs Chinese martial arts in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 29, 2026. When some mayors and city representatives from around the world visited Yixian County for an international event, 8-year-old Alina, who received these foreign guests with her parents, quickly caught people's attention. Fluent in both Chinese and English, she welcomed the guests with a lively performance of Chinese martial arts and Huangmei Opera, earning warm applause. (Photo: Xinhua)

Alina (front) practices Chinese martial arts under her teacher's guidance in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 30, 2026. When some mayors and city representatives from around the world visited Yixian County for an international event, 8-year-old Alina, who received these foreign guests with her parents, quickly caught people's attention. Fluent in both Chinese and English, she welcomed the guests with a lively performance of Chinese martial arts and Huangmei Opera, earning warm applause. (Photo: Xinhua)