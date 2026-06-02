Foreign girl enjoys happy childhood in China's Anhui

Maya and her parents pose for photos at the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 29, 2026. Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus. (Photo: Xinhua)

Maya (C) and her classmates participate in a Children's Day event at the kindergarten in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, May 29, 2026. Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus. (Photo: Xinhua)

Maya plays at a park in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 15, 2026. Four-year-old Maya Ivanou moved to China with her parents in 2023. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus. (Photo: Xinhua)

Maya interacts with her horse Lector at the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center in Dongting Town of Guangde City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 16, 2026. The family settled in Dongting Town, home to the Yangtze River Delta International Equestrian Center. Maya's mother, Aleksandra Timofeeva, better known as Sasha, is an equestrian from Russia and her father, Vasil Ivanou, a coach from Belarus. (Photo: Xinhua)