PHOTO / CHINA
View of Erhai Lake in China's Yunnan
By Xinhua Published: Jun 02, 2026 09:01 AM
This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)