View of Erhai Lake in China's Yunnan

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)