Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition held in Buenos Aires

People visit the Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 1, 2026. Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition is held at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense from May 30 to June 2. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 1, 2026. Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition is held at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense from May 30 to June 2. (Photo: Xinhua)

Three boys interact with a soldier during the Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 1, 2026. Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition is held at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense from May 30 to June 2. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 1, 2026. Argentine Army Equipment Exhibition is held at the Plaza de Armas near the Ministry of Defense from May 30 to June 2. (Photo: Xinhua)