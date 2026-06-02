People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)