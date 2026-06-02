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Exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" held in Cairo, Egypt
By Xinhua Published: Jun 02, 2026 09:16 AM
People visit the multimedia exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


People visit the multimedia exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the multimedia exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the multimedia exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the multimedia exhibition "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)