Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory inaugurated in Jordan

Employees work at a Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory in Karak, Jordan, on May 31, 2026. The Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory was inaugurated in southern Jordan on Sunday. With an investment of 80 million U.S. dollars, the facility was developed by Jincheng Global Ceramic Company, a Chinese private enterprise which manufactures a wide range of products, including porcelain, electrical appliances, stainless steel products, lighting equipment, sanitary ware, and cardboard packaging. (Photo: Xinhua)
Employees work at a Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory in Karak, Jordan, on May 31, 2026. The Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory was inaugurated in southern Jordan on Sunday. With an investment of 80 million U.S. dollars, the facility was developed by Jincheng Global Ceramic Company, a Chinese private enterprise which manufactures a wide range of products, including porcelain, electrical appliances, stainless steel products, lighting equipment, sanitary ware, and cardboard packaging. (Photo: Xinhua)
Employees work at a Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory in Karak, Jordan, on May 31, 2026. The Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory was inaugurated in southern Jordan on Sunday. With an investment of 80 million U.S. dollars, the facility was developed by Jincheng Global Ceramic Company, a Chinese private enterprise which manufactures a wide range of products, including porcelain, electrical appliances, stainless steel products, lighting equipment, sanitary ware, and cardboard packaging. (Photo: Xinhua)
An employee works at a Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory in Karak, Jordan, on May 31, 2026. The Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory was inaugurated in southern Jordan on Sunday. With an investment of 80 million U.S. dollars, the facility was developed by Jincheng Global Ceramic Company, a Chinese private enterprise which manufactures a wide range of products, including porcelain, electrical appliances, stainless steel products, lighting equipment, sanitary ware, and cardboard packaging. (Photo: Xinhua)