Kenya holds Madaraka Day celebrations

Military personnel march during the Madaraka Day parade at Wajir Stadium in Wajir County, northeastern Kenya, June 1, 2026. Kenya on Monday held Madaraka Day celebrations to commemorate the day in 1963 that the East African country attained self-rule. (Photo: Xinhua)

A helicopter towing a banner flies over Wajir Stadium in Wajir County, northeastern Kenya, June 1, 2026. Kenya on Monday held Madaraka Day celebrations to commemorate the day in 1963 that the East African country attained self-rule. (Photo: Xinhua)

Performers dance during celebrations marking Madaraka Day at Wajir Stadium in Wajir County, northeastern Kenya, June 1, 2026. Kenya on Monday held Madaraka Day celebrations to commemorate the day in 1963 that the East African country attained self-rule. (Photo: Xinhua)

Kenya Air Force fighter jets fly in formation over Wajir Stadium during the Madaraka Day parade in Wajir County, northeastern Kenya, June 1, 2026. Kenya on Monday held Madaraka Day celebrations to commemorate the day in 1963 that the East African country attained self-rule. (Photo: Xinhua)