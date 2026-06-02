Kuwait int'l airport resumes operations for Arab, foreign airlines

Passengers head towards the departure gate in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)
Passengers head towards the departure gate in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)
Passengers queue for check-in in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)
Airlines staff members conduct check-in in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)