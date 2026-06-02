Kuwait int'l airport resumes operations for Arab, foreign airlines

Passengers head towards the departure gate in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers head towards the departure gate in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers queue for check-in in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)

Airlines staff members conduct check-in in Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, June 1, 2026. Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work. (Photo: Xinhua)

Kuwait International Airport resumed operations on Monday, receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade work.Passenger services have resumed at Terminal 1, with operational measures introduced to facilitate air traffic flow, streamline travel procedures and support the airport's readiness to accommodate a gradual increase in flight operations, the Kuwait News Agency reported.The agency quoted Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Duaij Al-Otaibi as saying that the initial phase of operations includes one flight per airline as part of the plan aimed at ensuring smooth operations and assessing performance before expanding services in subsequent stages.The airport had been closed since late February, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, triggering a regional conflict. It reopened in April under the phased plan.Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti army said its air defense systems had intercepted "hostile" missiles and drones, following a similar report on Thursday.Separately, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as repeated Iranian attacks targeting the country, calling them a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to Kuwait's security and stability.According to local media reports, air raid sirens sounded three times across Kuwait starting 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) Monday.