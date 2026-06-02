Chinese medical team marks Children's Day with free medical outreach in Tanzania

Members of the 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania instruct a student on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques at a school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 1, 2026. The 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania on Monday held a free medical outreach event at a school in Dar es Salaam, providing free consultations and public health education to teachers and students. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania instruct a student on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques at a school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 1, 2026. The 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania on Monday held a free medical outreach event at a school in Dar es Salaam, providing free consultations and public health education to teachers and students. (Photo: Xinhua)

A member of the 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania conducts ear examination for a student at a school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 1, 2026. The 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania on Monday held a free medical outreach event at a school in Dar es Salaam, providing free consultations and public health education to teachers and students. (Photo: Xinhua)

The 28th batch of the Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania on Monday held a free medical outreach event at a school in Dar es Salaam, providing free consultations and public health education to teachers and students.Liu Jia, head of the medical team, said the event, which forms part of China's "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program, brought together specialists from a range of disciplines, including cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pediatrics, anesthesiology, orthopedics and otolaryngology. More than 300 teachers and students received medical services during the event.The team also conducted training sessions on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the Heimlich maneuver, and Ebola prevention and control. China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company joined the medical team in donating school supplies and commonly used medicines to the school.Jamaldini Hassan Mohamed, the school's principal, said the outreach event was a special and valuable gift for the students in celebration of International Children's Day."The Chinese medical team not only provided medical services to teachers and students but also shared knowledge on first aid and disease prevention, helping children develop stronger health awareness," he said.Expressing appreciation for the long-term support provided by the Chinese medical team to local education and healthcare services, he said he hoped such exchange activities would continue in the future.Liu noted that the friendship between China and Tanzania has a long history and that safeguarding the health of local children is an important responsibility of the Chinese medical team.The Chinese team will continue to carry out free medical consultations, health education, and assistance programs, using healthcare as a bridge to further strengthen the profound friendship between the peoples of China and Tanzania, he added.