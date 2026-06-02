Chinese envoy calls for immediate cease-fire, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon at UN Security Council meeting

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 02, 2026 10:50 AM

Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected, and Israel should immediately withdraw all its troops from Lebanon, Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the Lebanon-Israel situation on Monday afternoon local time, calling for an immediate cease-fire ...