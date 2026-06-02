China speeds up low-carbon shift through green energy development

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a view of the Huitengliang wind farm in Xilinhot City, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of 5.22-megawatt distributed photovoltaic (PV) project installed on rooftop space at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of an agrivoltaic power station in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows sheep grazing among photovoltaic panels at a 3.2-million-kilowatt solar power base in Nilka County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)