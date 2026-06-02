Aerospace assets details from China's homegrown sci-fi IP Nantianmen Project revealed; cutting-edge concepts point way for future aviation, aerospace development

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 02, 2026 05:15 PM

Recent updates on China's homegrown sci-fi aerospace intellectual property, the Nantianmen Project, have revealed details of multiple aerospace assets, including aerospace fighter, 100,000-ton class aerospace carrier, unmanned air-superiority fighter and multi-purpose vertical takeoff and landing platform, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday.